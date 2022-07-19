EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $381.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $403.00 to $381.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.92.

NYSE EPAM opened at $305.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

