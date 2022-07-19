Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.