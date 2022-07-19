Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 901 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 364.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

