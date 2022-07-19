Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 307 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,064,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,859,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

