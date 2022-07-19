Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $43,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 61,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

