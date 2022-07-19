Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $47,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $19,867,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

CarGurus Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

