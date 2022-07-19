Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

