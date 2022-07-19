Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,842,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

