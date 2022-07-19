Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.
