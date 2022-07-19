Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.