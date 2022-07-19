Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 611 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

Switch Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 842.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

