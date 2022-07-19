Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.