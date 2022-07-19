First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

