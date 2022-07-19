FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

