Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTV. Cowen decreased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.79.

FTV opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

