Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

