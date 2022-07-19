Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0 %

FNV opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,029,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

