Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average of $284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

