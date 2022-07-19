GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of GDS worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $75.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

