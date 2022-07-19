GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,786,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

