Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Green Plains worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

