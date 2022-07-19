Greenleaf Trust Has $11.64 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

