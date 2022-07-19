Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0 %

HWC stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

