Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of HSC opened at $5.01 on Monday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $397.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Harsco’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

