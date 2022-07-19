Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Haynes International worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.