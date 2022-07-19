Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

