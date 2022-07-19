Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $10,404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.