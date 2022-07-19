Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

