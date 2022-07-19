IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.00.
IDEX Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE IEX opened at $182.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $194.61.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
