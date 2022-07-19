Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

