Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of IIPR stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
