Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

