Intelligent Financial Strategies Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.