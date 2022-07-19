Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.29.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $206.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

