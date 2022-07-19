Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000.

IPKW opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $46.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.587 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

