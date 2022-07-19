Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

