Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $6,229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 229.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

AMZN stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

