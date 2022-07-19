iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHYG opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

