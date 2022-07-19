iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

