Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.