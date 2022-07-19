Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,733 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $251,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day moving average is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

