Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Kelly Services worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

