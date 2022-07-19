Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,754 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

