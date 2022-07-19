Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $195,153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,922,000 after acquiring an additional 365,979 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.89.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

