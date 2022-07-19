Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,937 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Hess Midstream worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 569,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487,428 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 281,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

HESM opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

