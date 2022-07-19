Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.