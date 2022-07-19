Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of IONS opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.69 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.