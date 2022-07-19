Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Essential Utilities by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

