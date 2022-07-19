Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Insider Activity

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $336.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.51.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.