Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $966,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

