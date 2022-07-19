Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

