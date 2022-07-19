Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,502,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.6 %

AGO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

